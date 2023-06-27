Artsakh FM commends René Rouquet’s contribution to strengthening of friendly relations between France and Artsakh

On 26 June, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received former member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle René Rouquet who arrived in Yerevan on a working visit.

The Foreign Minister expressed appreciation to René Rouquet for his constant attention to Artsakh and valuable contribution to the consistent strengthening of friendly relations between France and Artsakh.

The sides also discussed ways of addressing the current situation in and around Artsakh, as well as a range of humanitarian issues.