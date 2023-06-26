Wagner fighters can join Russian military or move to Belarus – Putin

Wagner fighters can join Russian military or move to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address.

Putin thanked the nation for unity, adding that all necessary decisions to neutralize threat were being taken from the very beginning, and “the mutiny would have been suppressed anyway, organizers realized their actions were criminal.”

Putin said those who staged the “mutiny” wanted Russia to lose “and our society to drown in blood, but they miscalculated.”

He went on to thank all security services “who stayed loyal to their oath” as well as pilots who died.

He added that steps were taken to avoid major bloodshed, “but it took time.”

“I thank Wagner soldiers and commanders who did not shed blood – you can sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense, or move to Belarus,” he said.