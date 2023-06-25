Wagner boss to leave for Belarus, charges to be dropped

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin will leave for Belarus. The charges against him and his Wagner forces will be dropped by Russian authorities to avoid “bloodshed,” Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Peskov said Wagner mercenaries who wish to sign a Ministry of Defense contract can, and fighters who took part today’s uprising will not be prosecuted.

Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier put out a voice note on his Telegram channel saying he had agreed to “stop” the movement of his troops to the Russian capital.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin during which the latter agreed to stop his troops and “de-escalate the situation,” Rossiya 24 news channel said.

“Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko’s proposal to stop the movement of Wagner in Russian territory and on further steps to de-escalate tension,” Rossiya 24 said, quoting Lukashenko’s press service.

The conversation had been agreed with Putin.