Mher Hakobyan, a contract serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, was wounded in Azerbaijani fire, the Defense Ministry reports.

On June 22, at around 13:00, the Azerbaijan forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Martakert region using small arms.

The command of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation was informed about the violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani forces and the wounding of a serviceman.