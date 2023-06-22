Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in the direction of Sotk and Verin Shorzha PoliticsTop Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in the direction of Sotk and Verin Shorzha Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 22, 2023, 09:49 Less than a minute The Azerbaijani forces opened fire from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern (Verin Shorzha, Sotk) part of the frontier zone overnight. No casualties are reported from the Armenian side. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 22, 2023, 09:49 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print