PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in the direction of Sotk and Verin Shorzha

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 22, 2023, 09:49
Less than a minute

The Azerbaijani forces opened fire from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern (Verin Shorzha, Sotk) part of the frontier zone overnight.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 22, 2023, 09:49
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button