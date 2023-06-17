France deplores shots that hit civilians in Armenia’s Yeraskh

France deplores the armed incidents that have occurred over the past 48 hours at several points on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including shots that have hit civilian personnel in Yeraskh on Armenian territory, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It calls for restraint, de-escalation and the protection of civilian populations.

France also reaffirms its support for the full implementation of the order of 22 February 2023 of the International Court of Justice concerning the restoration of traffic in the corridor.

“France is fully mobilized for a return to peace for the benefit of all populations in the region. Negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued recently at the highest level on June 1 in Chisinau, on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit. The President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinian, held talks, alongside the President of the Republic, the German Chancellor, Mr. Olaf Scholz, and the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel. This meeting marked the will to move forward on the various subjects under discussion, which must be settled exclusively through negotiation,” the Ministry said.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Catherine Colonna, also visited Armenia and Azerbaijan in April, in order to help the two countries progress towards a peace agreement. These efforts are carried out in close coordination with the European Union and the United States.