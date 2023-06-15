Armenian Parliament approves draft on 6-month military service for females at first reading

Armenia will introduce a system of voluntary military service for female citizens. The Parliament today approved the draft at first reading.

According to the bill, females aged 18-27 are eligible for 6-month military service. After submitting the application, they will have the right to refuse from the service until the day of conscription.

According to Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, the females will receive 1 million AMD in compensation after completing the military service. In case of early demobilization due to health issues, the amount will be divided into six months and multiplied by the number of months actually served.

After the expiration of the 6-month period, women will have the right to apply for the “Defender of the Motherland” and sign a five-year contract to continue the service.