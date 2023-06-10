Paris City Hall adopts resolution on provision of urgent aid to the people of Artsakh

The City Council of Paris has unanimously adopted a resolution on “provision of urgent aid to the people of Artsakh and those who have taken refuge in the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

The resolution emphasizes that 120,000 residents of Artsakh are cut off from the rest of the world as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022, and refers to the Council’s resolution of November 27, 2020 calling on the government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, to the assistance provided to the people of Artsakh by various administrative territorial units of France, to the numerous calls of support and solidarity to the Armenian people, to Yerevan’s membership in the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF), and attaches importance to providing support to the Artsakh Armenians.

The City Council also authorizes the mayor of Paris to call on other administrative territorial units of France and foreign cities that are members of the AIMF to join the initiative of urgent support, the aim of which is to support the people of Artsakh who have taken refuge in the Republic of Armenia and to deliver food to the people of Artsakh through a humanitarian convoy.