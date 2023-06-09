Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire, target tractor in Artsakh

On June 8, between 17:35 and 20:30, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire on the eastern and northern direction of the line of contact using small arms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

At around 6:20 p.m., the Azerbaijani side opened fire in the direction of a tractor doing agricultural work in the Karvin district.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

As of 09:00 on June 9, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.