The US looks forward to hosting another round of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in Washington later this month as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State Vedant Patel said at a daily briefing.

“Direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The US is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues, including the recent meeting of leaders as well,” he said.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov are expected to hold another round of talks in Washington, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier. The negotiations are expected to start on June 12.