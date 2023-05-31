PM Pashinyan off to Chișinău for working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan left for the Republic of Moldova on a working visit․

The Prime Minister will participate in the second summit of the European Political Community in Chișinău. Within the framework of the event, the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with international partners.

A five-sided meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan is also scheduled in Chișinău.