Artsakh President discusses military-political situation with representatives of the judicial system

On May 31 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Supreme Court of the Artsakh Republic and met with judges and officials of the judicial system.

The President spoke about the current military-political situation, the expectations that he places on the law enforcement and judicial systems in the current conditions.

The meeting with the representatives of the judicial system was the next in a series of meetings that started on May 23, which aim to inform different groups of the public about the existing challenges and to discuss what the authorities and society should do.

During this period, President Harutyunyan had meetings with the journalistic community, the administration of Stepanakert educational centers, representatives of the sports sector, and leaders of regions and communities.

During the meetings, President Harutyunyan commented on the provisions of the May 23 message and formulated the main tasks to be done in the given areas.

Araik Harutyunyan continues the series of meetings.