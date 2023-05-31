Armenian PM discusses blockade of Lachin corridor with Deputy Chair of PACE committee

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Paul Gavan, the first deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons.

The latter arrived in Armenia on a fact-finding mission within the framework of the preparation of the report “Ensuring free and safe access through the Lachin Corridor․”

In this context, issues related to the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor were discussed.

The Prime Minister noted that the Azerbaijani side has suspended gas and electricity supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, and food is transported only through peacekeepers. Noting that all this is being done by Azerbaijan in order to carry out ethnic cleansing and genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Prime Minister emphasized the adequate response of the international community to the developments.