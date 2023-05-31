Armenian Buenos Aires picture book presented at the Foreign Ministry

The Armenian Buenos Aires picture book, published at the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Argentina with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, was presented at the Foreign Ministry today. The book presents the history of the Armenian community of Argentina and the Armenian heritage in Buenos Aires, including squares and parks with Armenian names, Armenian churches, monuments commemorating the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, khachkars (cross-stones), educational institutions, cultural associations, etc. The photos in the book were taken by photographer Davit Hakobyan.

During the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina Hovhannes Virabyan, Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Mariano Vergara, photographer Davit Hakobyan delivered remarks.

The important role of the century-old Armenian community of Argentina both in the public life of Argentina and in the development of Armenian-Argentine interstate relations. At the same time, the rich Armenian cultural heritage in Argentina, particularly in the capital city of Buenos Aires, as well as the caring attitude of the Argentine authorities towards the Armenian community and the diverse Armenian presence were emphasized.

The presentation was attended by members of the delegation of the Senate of Argentina and Chamber of Deputies, members of the National Assembly, diplomats, heads of educational and cultural institutions, media, representatives of the Argentine Armenian community and other guests.