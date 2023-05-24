Orion Worldwide Innovations will cooperate with Armenian Ministry of Economy to organize Orion Summit 2023 in New York

Orion Worldwide Innovations will collaborate with the Ministry of Economy of Armenia to organize the Orion Summit 2023 investment summit, which will take place in New York City from June 19-22.

The official opening of the summit will be performed by Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations, and Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia. Vahan Kerobyan, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, will deliver the opening speech. The keynote speakers of the summit are Renee Nalbandyan, Director, Global Strategic & Sustainable Investments at Bank of America, and Karl Douglas, Chief Investment Officer & Founding Partner of Covenant Venture Capital.

During Orion Summit 2023, Enterprise Armenia will make a presentation on Armenia’s investment attractiveness as well as introduce a number of investment projects.

“We highly appreciate the government’s efforts to strengthen Armenia’s position as an investment-friendly and promising country, as well as to encourage investments in startups and innovation. For our part, we constantly present proposals to the government and the private sector in order to develop the Armenian investment field in line with advanced regulations,” said Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations and Venture Partner of Covenant Venture Capital.

“The participation of the government and leading companies in the summit will significantly increase the interest of venture companies in Armenia and Armenian startups and strengthen our position in the work with international investment companies, venture funds, and angel investors,” said Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia.

“Today, economies that are more flexible and invest in innovative sectors are globally competitive. The Ministry of Economy of Armenia has created a favourable environment for technology firms, constantly improves the legal framework, and promotes business ties. Orion Summit 2023 will be an ideal platform for startups and investors to meet and for creating new business ties,” said Vahan Kerobyan, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia.

Registration to participate at the summit is available through the official website. Orion Summit 2023 will last four days. The summit will include meetings and discussions about innovations and investments, visits to Covenant Venture Capital, One World Trade Center, the Harvard Club, and the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.