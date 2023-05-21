Sculptures park in front of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts completely destroyed – Monument Watch

The sculpture park in front of the Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts has been compeltely destroyed, the Monument Watch reports.

This can be clearly seen in a video showing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attending the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to his father Heydar Aliyev in the former Fine Arts Museum of Shushi.

The footage clearly shows that the sculptures placed at the entrance of the museum are no longer there, nor are the works displayed in the halls of the museum. The condition and location of all works that make up the collection of Shushi Museum of Fine Arts remain unknown.

It’s also seen that the park of sculptures of modern artists in the courtyard of the Shushi Museum of Fine Arts has been completely removed, and the fate of the works also remains unknown.

The destruction of the Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts is another manifestation of Azerbaijani vandalism, which is a gross violation of a number of provisions of international conventions and committments undertaken by Azerbaijan.

According to Article 4 of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in Time of Armed Conflict, any acts of vandalism, theft, robbery, misappropriation, hostilities and reprisals against cultural heritage are prohibited. According to the first Hague Protocol of 1954, it is forbidden to destroy cultural or spiritual values in the occupied territories. The Second Hague Protocol of 1999 reaffirms this requirement and qualifies such an act as an international crime under Article 15.