Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Eurovision 2023: Malena to present the results of Armenian jury vote

Malena, the winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021, will present the results of the Armenian jury votes at Eurovison 2023.

The Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 will kick off at 21:00 CET (23:00 Yerevan time).

Armenia’s Brunette will perform 17th during the show.

To vote for Brunette, viewers in each participating country should send the number 17 to a short number.

It is possible to vote from countries not participating in the competition through www.esc.vote.