No major ceasefire violations have been registered between 8:10 p.m. and 10 p.m., the Armenian Defense Minister says.

As of 10 p.m., the situation on the front line is relatively stable, the Ministry says.

The Azerbaijani side has been periodically violating the ceasefire since 6 am this morning, firing in the direction of Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk, Norabak and Verin Shorzha. Four Armenian soldiers are wounded.