A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit the Turkish-Iranian border, 65 km south of Yerevan at 8:17 p.m. local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armrnia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

The quake was registered at the depth of 10 km. The intensity reached 5-6 at the epicenter.

The tremor was felt in Yerevan, as well as the Kotayk and Ararat provinces.