Eurovision 2023: Armenia’s Brunette to perform second in second Semi-Final

Tonight, the second Semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will find the last 10 qualifiers for Saturday’s Grand Final.

Sixteen participants will compete, but only 10 of them will qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final. The show starts at 21:00 CEST (23:00 Yerevan time). The hosts are Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon.

Armenia’s Brunette will perform second in the show.

There are six countries that are automatically pre-qualified for the Grand Final, which are made up of the last year’s winner, Ukraine, and the “Big-5” countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The other ten finalists were determined during the first Semi-Final in May 9.

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway made to the final.

The five acts that did not qualify this evening are Malta, Latvia, Ireland, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.