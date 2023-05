Azerbaijani units open fire in the direction of Norabak, Armenian Defense Ministry says

Around 6:25 pm, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Norabak, using artillery, the Ministry of Defense reports.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

The Azerbaijani side has been violating the ceasefire since 6 am, firing in the direction of Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk. Four Armenian soldiers are wounded.