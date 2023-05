Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire in the direction of Verin Shorzha

At around 19:50, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Verin Shorzha, using a mortar, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

No vasualties are reported from the Armenian side.

As of 20:10, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.

The Azerbaijani side has been periodically violating the ceasefire since 6 am this morning, firing in the direction of Armenian positions in the direction of Sotk. Four Armenian soldiers are wounded.