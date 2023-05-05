Armenian Predident delivers lecture at Cambridge University

At the invitation of the British side, the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan is paying a working visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to participate in the coronation ceremony of Charles the Third.

Within the framework of the visit, President Khachaturyan delivered a lecture at Cambridge University, dedicated to the challenges and changing realities in Armenia and our region. After the lecture, the president toured the university.

The President of the Republic will also participate in the reception organized on behalf of Charles the Third. A meeting of the president with representatives of the British Armenian community is planned.