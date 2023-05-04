Armenian exhibits on display at British Museum

On May 2nd, Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan met with the Director of the British museum Mr. Hartwig Fischer and Dr. Davit Poghosyan, Director of the History Museum of Armenia.

The Ambassador expressed his delight with the fact that Armenian exhibits loaned to the British Museum will be displayed in the Luxury and Power: Persia to Greece exhibition.

Avenues for cooperation between Armenia and the British museum, as well as prospects for the British Museum to expand its collaboration with the History Museum of Armenia were discussed.

On May 3rd, Ambassador Nersesyan attended the opening of the Luxury and Power: Persia to Greece exhibition. The curated collection exhibited numerous Armenian artifacts loaned from Erebuni Museum and the History Museum of Armenia.