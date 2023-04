Russia names new head of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh

Russia said on Wednesday it had appointed one of its most senior army commanders to lead a peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian armed forces said from April 25 the peacekeepers were headed by Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian ground forces. He replaces Major-General Andrei Volkov, a more junior officer.

Alexander Lentsov had been serving as as advisor to the Minister of Defence since 2020.