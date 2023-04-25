Armenia sends letter to UN Court over the setting up of Azerbaijani checkpoint in Lachin corridor

Armenia has sent a letter to the International Court of Justice over the establishment of Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Armenia’s representative on international legal matters Yeghishe Kirakosyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

According to him, the establishment of the checkpoint is unequivocally a violation of the UN Court’s decision of February 22. Back then the Court said Azerbaijan should take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

“We sent the letter about the violation to the International Court of Justice this morning. The Court will forward the letter to Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan will submit its answer, after which we will inform you about the process, because there may be different developments,” Kirakosyan said.

“In the letter we have presented the situation in the Lachin corridor, informing that a checkpoint has been set up, that Azerbaijan is taking concrete actions to block the road, while before it would speak about so-called demonstrators, although no one believed that,” he said.

Yeghishe Kirakosyan says the process will hardly last long, as the Court understands that “we are talking about the lives, lives, health and fundamental rights of over 100,000 people.”

According to him, the next logical step is to raise the issue in the UN Security Council.

“Taking the issue to the UN Security Council is a bit of a political process. The involvement of our colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is important here, because we’ll need to conduct political consultations with member states, the permanent and non-permanent members to be able to bring the issue to the agenda,” he said, adding that work in that direction is under way.

On Sunday, April 23, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint on the only road in or out of the Artsakh Republic, in gross violation of the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.