According to preliminary data, serviceman of the Armenian Ministry of Defence Artyom Poghosyan was killed in Azerbaijani shooting in the combat position located in Sotk, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The incident was registered at around 11:50 am today.

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia shares the heavy sorrow and expresses support to Artyom Poghosyan’s, family, relatives and fellow servicemen.