Ensuring cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan of great importance to US

Ensuring a cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, specifically in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, continues to be of great importance to Secretary Blinken, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State Vedant Patel said at a briefing with journalists.

“He had the opportunity to meet with the leaders of these countries a number of weeks ago on the margins of the Munich Security Conference. It’s something that we continue to be deeply engaged on. It’s something that Mr. Bono continues to be engaged on in addition to others in this department as well. But I just don’t have any specific updates to offer,” the Spokesman added.

The Spokesperson declined to comment on the possibility of a new ministerial meeting, but said “I’m sure we’ll have more to share soon.”