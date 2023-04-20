Armenia has good chances to host 2024 World Championships, chief of European Weightlifting Federation says

This is the best championship I have ever seen, Antonio Conflitti, President of the European Weightlifting Federation, told Public Radio of Armenia.

“There have been various championships, but I don’t remember such a level of organization in other tournaments. I think this is the best championship I have ever seen. I thank the Government of Armenia and the Weightlifting Federation for this work,” Conflitti said.

According to the President of the European Weightlifting Federation, Armenia has good chances to host the World Championships in Yerevan in a year. Armenia is among the four bidders to host the 2024 tournament. “I think Armenia has good chances to win,” he said. .

On his first visit to Armenia, Antonio Conflitti says people here are open, warm and friendly. “We really feel at home,” he said.



As for the championship, the President of the European Federation reminded that the European Championship is not only an important European tournament, but also a benchmark for the Olympic Games.

“The athletes have prepared well, there is serious competition, and the records are the proof of that,” Conflitti said.