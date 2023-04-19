India to overtake China as world’s most populous nation, UN says

India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation by mid-yea, according to United Nations data released Wednesday.

India’s population surpassed 1.4286 billion, slightly higher than China’s 1.4257 billion people, according to mid-2023 estimates by the UN’s World Population dashboard.

China’s numbers do not include Hong Kong and Macau, Special Administrative Regions of China, and Taiwan, the data showed.

The new UN report also estimated that the global population will have hit 8.045 billion by mid-2023.

The population of the entire planet is only expected to decline in the 2090s, after peaking at 10.4 billion, according to the UN.