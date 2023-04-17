Austrian Space Forum’s “Mars mission” in Armenia to explore the site of next simulation

The delegation of the Austrian Space Forum is the site of its next Mars analog simulation (AMADEE24) site in Armenia and inspiring next generation for Mars.

On Sunday, the delegation visited the AMADEE24 mission site in the Ararat region, scouting for the perfect location for the upcoming Mars simulation.

Later in the day, the delegation had the chance of inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts at the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan.

Armenia is expected to become the hub of Mars research in March 2024.

The crew for the mission has already been determined: two women and four men from Austria, Germany, Israel, Italy and Great Britain will participate in the simulation. Anika Mehlis from Germany will be the first woman to lead the mission.

Simulating Mars human-robotic surface activities in terrestrial analogs has evolved into an efficient tool for developing exploration mission architectures. They facilitate to understand the advantages and limitations of future Human planetary missions, becoming an added value for the development of remote science operations, helping to understand the constraints and opportunities of the technology and workflows.

The test sites are being selected for their geological and topographic similarity to Mars. Several factors must be considered to determine whether an area is suitable for Mars analog missions on Earth. First and foremost, the physical and geological characteristics of the terrain must be studied.

Therefore, soil and sediment samples from Armenia, collected during the preliminary exploration of possible AMADEE -24 Mars simulation areas, were investigated sediment-geologically.