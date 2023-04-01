Soldier accidentally killed in shootout – Armenia MoD

On March 31, at around 10:50 p.m., in the southeastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia, a shootout took place between the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in the conditions of extremely low visibility. Simultaneously, shots were fired from the Azerbaijani side as well.

After the incident, the body of Hrachya Sarukhanyan, a conscript of the Armenia Armed Forces, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Another soldier was injured, his life is not in danger.

An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the heavy sorrow of the loss and expresses support to the family, relatives and fellow soldiers of Hrachya Sarukhanyan.