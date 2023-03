On March 27, at around 9:00 am, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to advance towards one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor road, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

The attempted advancement of the was prevented thanks to the actions of the soldiers of the Artsakh army on combat duty,

The incident was reported to the command of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation.