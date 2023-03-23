Peace treaty will be based on statements adopted at highest level, Armenian PM says

There will be a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it will be based on the joint official statements adopted at the highest level, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“There won’t be а new escalation. The international community must strongly support this narrative,” PM Pashinyan said.

Speaking at the government sitting this morning, the Prime Minister said “there will be a peace treaty and that will be based on written documents obtained at the highest levels to date.”

“As for what we have to do, the Armenian government and the public should engage in daily creative work, building, reforming, creating good, strengthening the security system. And we must not for a minute deviate from the path of development, strengthening of Armenia and strengthening of our democracy,” he said.