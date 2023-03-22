Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns attack on St. Mary’s Church of Gethsemane

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has strongly condemned the attack on the St. Mary’s

Church of Gethsemane, which according to the Status Quo of the Holy Places is under the joint

control of the Armenian and Greek Orthodox Churches.

“Though it was the first attack on St. Mary since the beginning of tis year, the Christian

Holy Shrines have been in a constant state of both physical and emotional duress by rogue

attackers. Had these previous attacks on the Christian Holy Places been swiftly condemned by

the local authorities leading to the perpetrators’ punishment to the full extent of the law, there

‘would not be an influx of new attacks on the churches and monasteries of these Christian communities,” the Patriarchate said in a statement.

“Religious intolerance and hate crimes in all their forms and perpetrations will never

allow the conditions of peaceful co-existence to manifest. In fact, their presence—especially

when gone unchecked by prevailing authorities—will encourage other hateful crimes and

intolerances to take place. These actions and their lack of condemnation lead to unsafe

conditions for these communities and establishes a lack of trust between worshipers, tourists, and residents with the local authorities,” it added.

Therefore, the Patriarchate calls upon the Israeli Government and the Police to take serious measures

to prevent such attacks and to protect both the Christian Holy sites and their daily worshipers

from further vandalism and suchlike attacks.