Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan resigns

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan announced his resignation at the sitting of the Yerevan City Council.

“It was an honor for me to be the Mayor of Yerevan, to serve the city, and I will continue to serve the Republic of Armenia,” he said.

He said Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinyan will lead the Civil Contract Party list during the upcoming elections.

“I hope the Party will receive the vote of confidence of Yerevan residents, and we will be able to continue to implement the priority programs for the city, which we started together in 2018,” Sargsyan said.

Hrachya Sargsyan was elected Mayor in December 2021 at an extraordinary meeting of the City Council. Before that, from October 29, 2018, he had held the position of the Deputy Mayor of Yerevan.