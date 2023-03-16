Armenian, Russian FMs to meet in Moscow on March 20

On March 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Russian MFA Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

Zakharova stressed that during the meeting, Lavrov and Mirzoyan will discuss “steps to further develop bilateral cooperation, strengthen interaction in common integration platforms – the CIS, the EAEU, the CSTO.”

“The discussion will focus on regional issues, including the settlement of the situation around the Lachin corridor and, in Nagorno-Karabakh, in general, the implementation of trilateral agreements between the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan. We expect that the upcoming meeting will help improve the quality of the dialogue with Yerevan, as well as work to strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasus,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Lavrov held a meeting with Mirzoyan in New Delhi on March 3 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.