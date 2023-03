Queen guitarist Brian May was knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on march 14.

May took to Instagram on Tuesday where he shared an image of the king placing a sword on his shoulder. “No words! Bri,” the 75-year-old musician captioned the post.

In December, Buckingham Palace announced that May – as well as 1,100 other individuals – would be celebrated on the 2023 New Year Honours List, Charles’ first honours list as reigning monarch.