Future Lover: Armenia premieres song for Eurovision 2023

Armenia’s entry to the 67th Eurovision Song Contest has been released. Brunette will be representing her country in Liverpool with ‘Future Lover.’

On her song for Liverpool, Brunette says: “‘Future Lover’ is a poetic canvas, a letter with no addressee. I remember once scrolling through my phone and seeing this beautiful quote which was such a simple yet beautiful thought that immediately inspired me. The words turned into a melody and a whole range of emotions just exploded out of me. Throughout our lives we’re all looking for the one – the future lover, the embodiment of our dreams, ideals, fears…”

With Future Lover, Brunette will perform in the Second Semi-Final at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

At the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Armenia was represented by Snap performed by Rosa Linn. After the Contest, the song ended up topping the charts across Europe and even making a dent on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, becoming just the second song from the Eurovision Song Contest in the 21st century to enter the chart there.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place on May 9th, 11th, and 13th 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. 37 countries will compete for the crown. This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be a joint venture, since last year’s winner Ukraine cannot organize the contest on home soil because of the ongoing war with Russia.