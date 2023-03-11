Charles Aznavour’s statue expected to be installed in the center of Yerevan’s France Square

A project presented to the Committee of Culture, Education and Social Affairs of the Yerevan City Council proposes to install the statue of Charles Aznavour in the center of the France Square, Member of the Council Izabella Abgaryan said on Facebook.

Under the project, the sculpture of Jules Bastien Lepage by Auguste Rodin will be moved to another place in the same square.

According to the contract, Rodin’s sculpture should be right in the France Square. Therefore, two places are being considered at the moment – one near the Opera House, the other in front of Saryan Park.

Instslling the statue in Aznavour Square is impossible as it is going to be too big for the place.

An identical statue will be erected in France.