Armenian shooter Elmira Karapetyan wins bronze at European Championships

Armenian shooter Elmira Karapetyan claimed third place and was awarded a bronze medal at the 2023 European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

She scored 577 points in the 10m event and placed third among 59 participants.

Greek athlete Anna Korakaki triumphed in an intense 10m air pistol competition to win gold. The competition was hotly contested between Korakaki and French shooter Camille Jedrzejewski. However, the Greek athlete was able to take the lead and secure victory.

Eight Armenian athletes participated in the European Championships led by coaches Seyran Nikoghosyan and Andranik Ayvazyan.