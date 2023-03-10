Armenia renounces CSTO Deputy Secretary-General quota

Armenia has submitted a proposal to the CSTO on relinquishing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Armenian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

“We’ve presented a respective proposal to the CSTO,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said, when asked to comment on media reports claiming that Armenia has formally renounced its quota of Deputy Secretary-General.

Currently, the CSTO Secretary General has three deputies: Valery Semerikov (Russian Federation), Samat Ordabaev (Kazakhstan), Takhir Khairuloev (Tajikistan). The Secretary General is appointed for a three-year term, from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025, this post is held by Imangali Tasmagambetov.



Appointment to positions according to the quota is carried out by the Secretary General on a rotational basis every three years on the proposal of the CSTO member states. The number of such posts in the secretariat is assigned to countries in proportion to their contributions to the budget.