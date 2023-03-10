ANCA endorses Paul Vallas for Chicago Mayor

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has endorsed Paul Vallas for Mayor of Chicago, home to a sizable and thriving Armenian community. Vallas, a Greek American who came in first place in the primary election on February 28 with 34% of the vote, has received the endorsement of leading African American and Hispanic public leaders, and looks forward to leading the city of Chicago toward a brighter future.

As a Greek American, Vallas is intimately familiar with the issues of concern to the Armenian American community in Chicago, and has committed to a friendship city relationship with Stepanakert, erecting an appropriate memorial on City property to commemorate the Armenian Genocide on April 24, and, most importantly, is supportive of Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

Vallas has met with ANC of Illinois activists and looks forward to an ongoing dialogue to address issues of mutual concern. His long-standing commitment to public service and human rights is evidenced by his understanding of the plight of the Armenian people. He not only recognizes the unfolding humanitarian crises in Artsakh, but acknowledges it is a direct result of Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh in 2020, its continual mistreatment of the Armenian people of Artsakh, and the most recent blockade.

Vallas, who has led public school systems as CEO in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and New Orleans, has kept education at the forefront of his campaign. The grandson of Greek immigrants, Vallas was born and raised in Chicago’s South Side. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science, and later, a master’s degree in Political Science, along with a teaching certificate.

“We are pleased to endorse Paul Vallas for Chicago Mayor – an ally to our local community in Chicago, who deeply understands how decades of ethnic cleansing and persecution have culminated in the reality the Armenians in Artsakh face today,” said ANCA National Board Member Dzovinar Hamakorzian. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Paul and working together to address issues of concern to his Armenian-American constituents.”