PM Pashinyan visits Conrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin

On a working visit to Germany, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the office of the German Conrad Adenauer Foundation, where he was greeted by the President of the Foundation Norbert Lammert.

During the meeting with representatives of the Foundation, the Prime Minister touched upon the developments in the South Caucasus, democratic reforms in Armenia, the work under the fight against corruption and other topics.

The Prime Minister laid flowers near the khachkar commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide.