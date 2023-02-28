FIFA Awards 2023: Man Utd’s Mary Earps and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez named best goalkeepers

Manchester United’s Mary Earps has been named Best Fifa Women’s goalkeeper.

Mary Earps, 29, started every game as England won Euro 2022 and recently became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the Women’s Super League.

“I feel really honoured to be holding this heavy trophy,” arps said as she accepted the prize.

“Thank you to my loved ones who picked me up off the kitchen floor a few years ago. And to Sarina Wiegman, I have run out of words to say to you. Thank you for believing in me the way you have. This is for anyone who has been in a dark place. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Emiliano Martinez won the award for Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper at the organisation’s ceremony on Monday night.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was a key figure in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, producing a number of incredible saves and moments of gamesmanship to guide the South American nation to their third world title.