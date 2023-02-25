Zelensky wants Xi Jinping meeting to discuss China’s peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he plans to meet China’s leader Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s proposals on ending the war in Ukraine, the BBC reports.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the war, he said the proposal signaled that China was involved in the search for peace.

“I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia,” he said.

China’s plan calls for peace talks and respect for national sovereignty.

The Chinese authorities have so far not publicly responded to Mr Zelensky’s call for a summit with Mr Xi.

Meanwhile, Russia hailed the Chinese peace proposals. “We share Beijing’s views,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement.