UN Secretary General reminds ICJ orders are binding, trusts the decision on Lachin corridor will be implemented

The Secretary-General takes note of the Orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), issued on 22 February, in the proceedings between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary General António Guterres, said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the trust that the Governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan have placed in the ICJ by asking it to resolve their differences,” he said.

“He recalls that decisions of the ICJ are binding and trusts that the Parties will implement its Orders, including the Order related to measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,” the Spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General expresses the hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue working to improve their bilateral relations and strongly encourages a constructive dialogue,” Stéphane Dujarric said.