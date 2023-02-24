Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine

President Andrzej Duda has confirmed that the Polish prime minister “went to Kyiv to bring Leopard tanks” to Ukraine, where he offered a “clear signal of support,” Deutsche Welle reports.

Poland has confirmed delivering the first Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Friday as Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a meeting of the National Security Council in Warsaw, President Andrzej Duda said: “The prime minister couldn’t be here, he went to Kyiv to bring Leopard tanks which are the first batch delivered to Ukraine.”

Shortly after Berlin approved the export of the German-made battle tanks, Ukrainian crews started training on the Leopard 2 tanks in Poland.

Morawiecki said four tanks have been delivered. But it was not immediately clear if they were the modern Leopard 2 or their forerunner, the Leopard 1.

Duda had said in January that Poland would give 14 Leopards to its neighbor.