European Investment Bank ready to discuss implementation of new projects in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer in Munich.

The Prime Minister emphasized the cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the EIB and the joint investment programs implemented in various fields. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the projects being implemented in cooperation with the EIB are of great importance for the business circles and citizens of our country, since the projects are aimed at financing the private sector and improving various infrastructure nodes. The Prime Minister also noted that the Armenian government is interested in discussing the opportunities for implementing new programs with the EIB.

Werner Hoyer assessed the cooperation with the Armenian government as effective and noted that the EIB is ready to discuss the possibilities of implementing new projects in different directions with Armenian partners.