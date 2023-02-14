SocietyTop

Armenian rescuers complete mission in Aleppo, return home

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 14, 2023, 14:36
Less than a minute

Armenian rescuers have completed the mission in Aleppo and returned home, the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo informs.

The efforts of the Armenian search-and-rescue team were highly appreciated by the Syrian authorities.

On February 13 the Armenian team led by head of the mission, Colonel Armen Gevorgyan and Colonel Sergey Bidzyan, the commander of the search and rescue group, was received by the Governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab.

The Governor handed a letter of gratitude to the Armenian team.

